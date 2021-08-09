Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,758 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.48 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

