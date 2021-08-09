Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. BOX posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,609,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.77. 1,087,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,212. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

