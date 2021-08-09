Booz Allen Hamilton’s (BAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.12. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

