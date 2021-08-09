Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Down 4.2%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.86 and last traded at $86.12. Approximately 461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 489,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,530. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

