Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.44.

BBD.B stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

