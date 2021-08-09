Bolivarcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,062.72 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $162,062.72 and approximately $85.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,887,250 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

