BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €53.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.