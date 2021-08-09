BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.00

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 142159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.30).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £782.71 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.