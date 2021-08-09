BMO Capital Markets Raises Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$26.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

WJXFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Wajax alerts:

WJXFF stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.88. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.