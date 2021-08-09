BMO Capital Markets Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$34.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$19.12 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

