BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$26.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

WJX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE WJX traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.90. 94,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,060. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$533.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

