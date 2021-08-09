BMO Capital Markets Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $250.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.90.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $226.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.