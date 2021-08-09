bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Announces Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BLUE traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.73. 169,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,475. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.