BlockMesh Price Reaches $0.0005 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $135,236.23 and $1.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

