Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $359,735.54 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $359,735.54 and approximately $196.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

