Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post sales of $220.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $226.04 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $907.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $911.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $920.33 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $935.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $641,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Blackbaud by 129.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.91. 5,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,789.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.