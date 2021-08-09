BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $415.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

