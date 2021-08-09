BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $192.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

