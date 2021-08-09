BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.