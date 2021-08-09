BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

