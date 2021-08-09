BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 50.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $439.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

