BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 69.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after buying an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

