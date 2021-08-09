BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $134.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

