BITTO (BITTO) Price Up 12.2% This Week

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market cap of $531,556.61 and approximately $319,993.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00328805 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001197 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.78 or 0.00941428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

