BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $71,548.06 and $50.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,862,541 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

