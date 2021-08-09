BitCoal (COAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $484.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $26,797.48 and $484.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.39 or 0.00586019 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

