Birdchain (BIRD) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 86.9% higher against the US dollar. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $623,170.82 and approximately $149,347.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.62 or 0.00831809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00107199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00040095 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.