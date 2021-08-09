BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 5.3%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 3,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 469,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after buying an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after buying an additional 130,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

