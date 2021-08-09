BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $389.01

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $389.01, but opened at $402.27. BioNTech shares last traded at $427.53, with a volume of 84,199 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of -1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

