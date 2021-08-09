BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $389.01

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $389.01, but opened at $402.27. BioNTech shares last traded at $427.53, with a volume of 84,199 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.
The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of -1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
