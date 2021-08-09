BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.63 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by $2.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BioNTech stock traded up $58.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $447.09. 301,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $433.90.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.