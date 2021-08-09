BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.40

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,354.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,354. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,191,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $13,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

