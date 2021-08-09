BIKI Tops One Day Volume of $296,002.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, BIKI has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $296,002.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIKI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.45 or 0.00825741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00104622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039952 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.