Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYLOF opened at $19.70 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.