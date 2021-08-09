Bibox Token (BIX) Price Up 42.6% This Week

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bibox Token has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.67 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.62 or 0.00831809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00107199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Bibox Token Coin Profile

Bibox Token (CRYPTO:BIX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

