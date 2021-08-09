Beyond Finance Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $3.61 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00144857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.00 or 1.00313831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.16 or 0.00777631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,716 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

