Berry Global Group’s (BERY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.58.
Shares of BERY opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
