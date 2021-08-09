Berry Global Group’s (BERY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of BERY opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

