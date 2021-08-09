Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BHLB opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 341,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.