Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of FNNTF opened at $101.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.65. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $139.10.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

