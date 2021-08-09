Bentley Systems (BSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a PE ratio of 112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,352,887 shares of company stock worth $77,696,667. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.