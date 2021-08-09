Benchmark Boosts WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $27.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $60,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

