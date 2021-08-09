Belt Finance (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00020819 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.68 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00133442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00146506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.51 or 0.99944177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00787168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,148,258 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

