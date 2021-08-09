Belt (BELT) Trading Up 83.4% This Week

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00145825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00148239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,628.22 or 0.99926833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.87 or 0.00779366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

