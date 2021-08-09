Beetle Coin Price Up 124% Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $215,325.79 and approximately $5,203.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 124% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

