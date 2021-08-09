Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

BBBY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 121,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,026. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $53.90.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.