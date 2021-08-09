Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Sells $64,451.80 in Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.