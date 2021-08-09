Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 2,692 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $13,778,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.