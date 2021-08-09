Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $230,000 in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,157,000.

XSW stock opened at $173.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $177.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.13.

