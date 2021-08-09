Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $194.51 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.