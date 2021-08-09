Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $208.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.