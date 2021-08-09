Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,230 America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 480,873 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 159.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.56 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.56. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.